Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Report Submitted in Court, Made Public: Key Findings

Gyanvapi Mosque.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The report on filming inside the Gyanvapi mosque was submitted in a Varanasi court on Thursday, 19 May, in connection with the plea filed by Hindu petitioners, saying that they should be allowed to pray in the mosque as there was evidence of idols of Hindu gods and goddesses within the structure.
The report was submitted to the court in a sealed cover, and was later shared by the petitioner's lawyers. The Quint has accessed a copy of the report.
Some of its key findings include:
On the second pillar of the mosque, there is a symbol of a trishul (trident). One of the plaintiffs registered his objection regarding it. It has been photographed and videographed.
Trident shapes were found on the walls of the store room.
On the west wall in the south-west corner of the mosque, a symbol of a swastika was found engraved. Three decorated lotus symbols were also found with an overarching swastika symbol.
Several symbols of lotuses were found engraved on stones inside the mosque. A swastika was also found on the petals of a lotus.
On one of the pillars of the mosque, Hindi words were found engraved.
There is water seepage on one of the walls, making the whole wall damp. The floor underneath the wall is damp as well.
A black circular stone shape, whose height would have been about 2.5 feet, was visible in the pool in the mosque complex. If its circular shape was measured, the diameter of its base was found to be 4 feet. This figure was called "Shivling" by the plaintiff and "fountain" by the defendant.
On stone pillars on both sides, bell-like shapes and flowery kalash's (urns) were found engraved.
After the entrance of the tahkhana, a swastika symbol was found engraved on the second stone.
The district court in Varanasi is scheduled to take up the matter next on 23 May.
The Supreme Court on Thursday also directed the court to desist from taking any action on the matter related to the mosque, including on a new application for demolition of a wall in the mosque near its wazukhana, till the apex court concludes its proceedings on 20 May.