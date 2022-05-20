After Desist Order, SC To Conclude Gyanvapi Mosque Proceedings Today

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 19 May, will resume hearing a plea challenging the Varanasi civil court-mandated survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.
(Photo: PTI)
A day after the Supreme Court directed a Varanasi court to desist from taking any further action on the matter related to the city's Gyanvapi mosque, the apex court on Friday, 20 May is scheduled to conclude its proceedings in the matter.
The SC also asked the lower court to pause the new application for demolition of a wall in the mosque near its wazukhana.
Meanwhile, the report on the videography of the mosque was submitted to the city court on Thursday, the findings of which can be read in detail here.
The case is in connection with the plea filed by Hindu petitioners, saying that they should be allowed to pray in the mosque as there was evidence of idols of Hindu gods and goddesses within the structure.
Five Hindu women have sought round-the-year access to pray at “a shrine behind the western wall of the mosque complex”
On 16 May, the Varanasi court had ordered the sealing of part of the mosque on the basis that a 'shivling' had been found on the premises
This order was also challenged by the masjid committee
The next today, the Supreme Court issued notice on pleas challenging the orders of a district court and passed an interim order that while the area within the mosque where an alleged 'shivling' was said to be found should be protected, Muslims must not be restricted from entering and praying in the mosque
Now, the Hindu plaintiffs have filed an application in the Varanasi court, seeking the razing of a wall inside the premises, in order for a further survey of the area where the alleged 'shivling' was found
In a new appeal on Thursday, 19 May, the mosque committee mentioned the difficulties being posed in performing religious duties, after the top court gave orders to seal a part of the mosque premises.
The committee, in its letter, urged namazis to visit the mosque in small numbers for Juma prayers and observe namaz in their respective localities.