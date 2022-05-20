After Desist Order, SC To Conclude Gyanvapi Mosque Proceedings Today

A day after the Supreme Court directed a Varanasi court to desist from taking any further action on the matter related to the city's Gyanvapi mosque, the apex court on Friday, 20 May is scheduled to conclude its proceedings in the matter.

The SC also asked the lower court to pause the new application for demolition of a wall in the mosque near its wazukhana.

Meanwhile, the report on the videography of the mosque was submitted to the city court on Thursday, the findings of which can be read in detail here.

The case is in connection with the plea filed by Hindu petitioners, saying that they should be allowed to pray in the mosque as there was evidence of idols of Hindu gods and goddesses within the structure.