Ambedkar's Statue Vandalised in Madhya Pradesh's Muskra Village, Probe Underway

A statue of the Indian Constitution's architect Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was vandalized in Muskra village of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on late Monday night, 14 March.
After the incident, cops from Mandi police station reached the spot. Notably, another incident of vandalising Ambedkar's statue had taken place in the village two years ago.
As per sources, the statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar was broken by unknown persons at night.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath said in a tweet in Hindi, "There has been an incident of damage to the statue of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji in Muskra village of Sehore district, the home district of the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh."
After reaching the spot, police stopped anyone in the village from taking photos or making videos of the damaged statue.
Town Inspector Hari Singh Parmar, in charge of Mandi police station, has said that investigation is underway and that a case against unknown persons has been registered.
Parmar has added that people from many villages pass through the spot where the statue is installed, and that maybe some drug addict has done this. He added that the police will soon complete the investigation in the case and arrest the accused.
