Vandalism at Owaisi's Official Residence: Delhi Court Grants Bail to 2 Accused

The Hindu Sena members shattered a lamp atop the main gate and the nameplate of the parliamentarian. The white pieces of the lamp could be seen strewn across the road.

Hindu Sena national President Vishnu Gupta told IANS that he was not aware of the incident and came to know about it through multiple media reports and other sources. He confirmed that some workers of his outfit went to protest there.

"Asaduddin Owaisi has been constantly making anti-Hindu statements and workers might have been feeling agitated due to this," Gupta had said then adding, however, one should not adopt unlawful ways to register their protest.

Owaisi, meanwhile, in a series of tweets, on 21 September, came down heavily on the present dispensation.

"My Delhi residence was vandalised today by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known and as usual they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, my nameplate was destroyed," he posted on Twitter.