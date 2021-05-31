2019 Video of Patanjali’s Acharya Balkrishna at AIIMS Goes Viral

In the backdrop of self-proclaimed Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's statement against allopathy and doctors, an old viral video is doing the rounds with the claim that Patanjali Ayurved’s Acharya Balkrishna is hospitalised at AIIMS after suffering a cardiac arrest.

However, the video is from 2019 when Balkrishna was hospitalised at AIIMS Rishikesh after complaining of suspected food poisoning symptoms.