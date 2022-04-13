'Do Gau Seva Myself, We Never Sold Cow Meat': Wife of Hindu Man Lynched in Delhi

The Delhi Police have said that they had received information regarding cows being slaughtered and their meat being sold in Chhawla. However, they claim that before they reached the spot, a group of men had already attacked the staff in the farmhouse.

Apart from Rajaram, two others were also allegedly thrashed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka, Shankar Choudhary, said that Rajaram and the other injured persons were rushed to hospital. He was apparently feeling unwell after getting discharged from there, and was then taken to Delhi's Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Delhi Police have stated that two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged with regard to the incident. While one was lodged against the alleged attackers, the other was lodged in connection with the alleged slaughtering of cows.