'Gau Rakshaks' Murder Delhi Farm Caretaker on Suspicion of Cow Slaughter: Police

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: The Quint)
A group of men claiming to be "gau rakshaks" allegedly killed a caretaker of a Delhi farmhouse on suspicion of cow slaughter, the police said on Tuesday, 12 April.
The caretaker, named Rajaram, was allegedly lynched by a group of 10-15 unidentified people in Dwarka's Chhawla area on Monday, as per a report by PTI.
The police said that they had received information regarding cows being slaughtered and their meat being sold in Chhawla. However, before they reached the spot, a group of men had already attacked the staff in the farmhouse, a police officer said.
The officer added that two First Information Reports (FIRs) had been lodged with regard to the incident. While one was lodged against the alleged perpetrators, the other was lodged in connection with the slaughtering of cows.
"Our teams have collected a few samples from the spot and sent them for examination. Two separate cases have also been registered in the matter and five men were arrested from the spot," the police officer said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)