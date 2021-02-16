Disha Ravi’s Arrest: DCW Writes to Delhi Police on Protocol Lapses

Taking suo-moto cognizance in the arrest of 21-year-old activist Disha Ravi in the ‘toolkit’ case, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday, 16 February, wrote to Delhi Police over media reports of alleged lapses of protocol during her arrest.

Referring to reports claiming that Ravi was brought from Bengaluru to Delhi without her parents having knowledge of her whereabouts, not producing her before a local court for her transit remand and her trial being allegedly conducted without the lawyer of her choice being present in the court, the DCW demanded information in the matter from the Delhi police.