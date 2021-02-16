Toolkit Case: Delhi Police Writes to Zoom, Says Law Equal For All

The police further said that the zoom meeting was attended by Jacob and Shantanu, and was organised by the Poetic Justice foundation, which the police deems a pro-Khalistani organisation, in which ‘the modalities of the Global Day of Action (26 January) were worked out.’

"PJF founder Mo Dhaliwal had contacted them through a Canada-based woman named Punit," Nath added, as per PTI.

‘Law Equal for All, No Lapses in Arrest’

While the police deems the ‘toolkit’ document to be seditious and behind the violence of Republic Day, Ravi has denied being a part of any conspiracy in court.

"I was just supporting farmers,” she said, as she broke down in Delhi court on Sunday.

Responding to reports of due procedures not being followed in her arrest, Delhi CP SN Srivastava said, as per ANI, “As far as Disha's arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures. Law doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old and a 50-year-old. She was produced before a court which sent her to five-day police custody. It's false when people say that there were lapses in the arrest.”

On Monday, a memorandum signed by 70 prominent Bengaluru-based activists was submitted to the city CP, stating that Ravi’s arrest was “carried out arbitrarily and in complete violation of procedures established both in constitutional and criminal law.”