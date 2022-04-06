Nitin Gadkari & Sanjay Raut at Sharad Pawar’s Dinner for Maharashtra MLAs

NCP MP Supriya Sule speaks during the dinner for Maharashtra MLAs at NCP President Sharad Pawar's residence, in New Delhi
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, 5 April, attended a dinner at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence where scores of Maharashtra MLAs, cutting across party lines, were present.
The dinner party gains significance as on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets linked to Raut, amid the tussle between the Centre and the state over the ED.
The ED on Tuesday slapped attachment orders on assets worth Rs 11.15 crore belonging to friends and wife of Raut in a money-laundering case, hours after the Maharashtra government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of corruption against the central probe agency.
