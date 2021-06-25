‘Didn’t Violate Any Law’: BJP MP Challenges Twitter Over Notice

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday, 24 June, called upon Twitter to present the legal notice that the IT company has said it has received a request from "Indian Law Enforcement" against violations by the MP's account on the micro-blogging platform.

Gandhi's challenge to the IT company comes in light of an email that Twitter had allegedly sent to the MP, apprising him of certain content on his page on the platform that had violated certain Indian laws.