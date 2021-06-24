Twitter India Chief To Appear Before Ghaziabad Police Today

Twitter India Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari will appear before Ghaziabad Police on Thursday, 24 June, in connection with the charges of "provoking communal unrest" that had been levelled against the micro-blogging platform last week.
The Uttar Pradesh Police, on 17 June, had sent a legal notice to Twitter India's Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, for provoking communal disharmony over the alleged assault on a Muslim man in the state's Loni district earlier in June.
The police, however, had stated subsequently that the incident had wrongfully been given a communal colour.
Maheshwari is expected to arrive at the Loni police station along with his lawyer at 10:30 am on Thursday, as per a Hindustan Times report.
The police has reportedly prepared a list of 11 questions for the Twitter India chief, including ones that require his statement over the platform's failure to remove the contentious video, and the actions taken by the company to ameliorate its impact.
Twitter, in a first such case against it, was named in an FIR by the Ghaziabad Police, which accused the social media platform of not deleting tweets with regard to an incident involving a 72-year-old Muslim elderly man, Abdul Samad Saifi, being brutally thrashed in Ghaziabad’s Loni.
The legal notice was sent by the UP Police on 17 June, a day after a Delhi-based lawyer Amit Acharya filed a criminal complaint against actor Swara Bhaskar, journalist Arfa Khanum, Twitter India Head Maheswari, and Md Asif Khan, for allegedly spreading fake news in the Loni case.
The Twitter director had previously indicated his availability for the police interrogation via video-conference — a plea that had been rejected by the police, who asked him to appear at the police station in person.
Just one month earlier, the Delhi Police had questioned Maheshwari for a ‘toolkit’, allegedly released by the Congress party.
(With inputs from The Hindustan Times)
