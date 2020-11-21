Censorship? Noam Chomsky, Vijay Prashad’s Talk at Fest Called Off

A dialogue with Noam Chomsky and Vijay Prashad at the Mumbai (Tata) Lit Fest about Chomsky’s new book Internationalism or Extinction has been cancelled . The dialogue was scheduled for Friday, 20 November at 9 pm IST. However, in the afternoon they received an email with a cryptic message: ‘I am sorry to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, we have to cancel your talk today.’ Noam’s book focusses about the dangers of nuclear war, climate catastrophe and erosion of democracy.

“What is being said by the elites is notable and must be given judicious care by the media owned by large corporations, but what is said outside those circles must be ignored or disparaged. Since we do not know why Tata and Mr. Dharker decided to cancel our session, we can only speculate and ask simply: was this a question of censorship?,” read a statement from the two .

Chomsky and Prashad also pointed out that people had to be sensitised about various controversies involving the Tatas, from the killing of adivasis who were peacefully protesting the construction of a Tata steel factory in Odisha in 2006, the use of private militias to allegedly terrorize the population for a planned Tata steel factory in Jagdalpur, Chattisgarh, the use of Tata Advanced Systems weapons by the Indian forces against the people of Kashmir and Tata steel’s release of hexavalent chromium into water sources that has created the fourth most polluted place on the planet in Sukinda, Odisha.

They said that they expected the platform to provide an open discussion to talk about issues that are threatening the world and also about the Tatas.