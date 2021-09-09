Dhanbad Judge's Death: CBI Files 2 New FIRs, Raises Reward Amount to Rs 10 Lakh

Meanwhile, the investigation agency also announced that it has increased the reward amount to be given to the person who provides "information of importance" in connection with the case.

The reward amount is Rs 10 lakh now, doubled from the earlier amount of Rs 5 lakh, according to PTI.

The CBI said that people can share any crucial information relating to the judge's death to its Special Crime-1 cell in Delhi using phone numbers 011-24368640, 011-24368641 and 7827728856. The agency also assured that the identity of the person who provides the information would not be revealed, PTI further reported.

The 49-year-old judge was mowed down by a vehicle while he was out for a morning jog on 28 July in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

The CCTV footage shows that he was jogging on one side of the road at Randhir Verma Chowk when a heavy auto-rickshaw changed its lane and hit the judge from behind, which led to his death. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The vehicle was later recovered from Giridih district on the night of the incident and investigation had revealed that it was stolen on 27 July.

