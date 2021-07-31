Death Of Dhanbad Judge Has Wider Ramifications: CJI Ramana's Bench

A Jharkhand-based judge was killed in a road incident on Wednesday, 28 July, in the state's Dhanbad city.
The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana led bench of the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the death of Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand in Dhanbad.
The matter pertains to the death of Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand who was hit by an autorickshaw from behind when he was out for his morning walk. The entire incident has been caught in a CCTV footage.
The apex court took a suo motu cognizance of this incident after the same was brought before its notice by the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh.
Dhanbad courtroom information present that the 36 orders handed by ASJ Anand in July additionally lined circumstances of alleged sexual harassment, sale of pretend lottery tickets and the alleged diversion of scholarships meant for minority faculty college students, which was investigated by The Indian Express.
The CJI led Bench further directed the Jharkhand Chief Secretary and Director Common of Police (DGP) to collectively submit a report in every week’s time on the standing of the investigation into the incident.
The highest constitutional court of the country, however, made it clear that its suo motu cognizance of the issue is in no way an interference with the proceedings already pending before the Jharkhand High Court.
