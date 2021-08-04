Dhanbad Judge’s Death: Jharkhand HC Slams Police for ‘Feeding Questions’

Reprimanding the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged murder of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand, the Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday, 4 August, stated that Jharkhand Police was 'feeding questions' to get 'a particular answer', which was 'not appreciated'.

The court while hearing the suo motu case observed that the autopsy report stated that the death was 'caused by hard and blunt substance due to head injury', and inquired why the police were asking if such injuries were possible due to a fall, Indian Express reported.

The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan were quoted as saying, “We have perused the questionnaire framed by the Investigating Officer namely Mr Vinay Kumar… to Dr Kumar Shubhendu, Assistant Professor… SNMMC, Dhanbad: ‘Please explain whether the injuries in the head are possible by fall on road surface or not?'"