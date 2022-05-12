Lathi Charge, Stone Pelting at Protest Over Delhi Demolitions; AAP MLA Detained

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan was detained by the police amid a demolition drive in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar on Thursday, 12 May. Demolition drives are currently underway in several parts of Delhi, including the city's Khala area, Madanpur Khadar and KN Katju Road.

Ten people were also detained in South-east Delhi amid the demolition drives.

Incidents of stone-pelting also took place to protest against the drives undertaken by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in Madanpur Khadar, per ANI.

"You said that you will remove encroachments. I am with you in this. But you are demolishing poor people's houses. There is not a single encroachment in this area," the AAP MLA said amid the chaos, as per IANS.

He also put out a tweet, saying, "Delhi Police has arrested me. Can imprison me, not my spirits."