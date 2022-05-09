Delhivery IPO From 11 May: What's the Price Band?

Delhivery became an unicorn in 2019, when it raised $413 million, led by SoftBank Vision Fund.
Logistics service provider Delhivery will open for subscription of their Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 11 May.
The Gurugram-based company has built a network in every state, servicing 17,045 PIN codes out of 19,300 in India. It became an unicorn in 2019, when it raised $413 million, led by SoftBank Vision Fund.
Here's all you need to know about the IPO.
What is the price band?
The price band of a share will be between Rs 462 and Rs 487.
What is the size of the issue?
The size of the IPO has been cut to ₹5,235 crore from ₹7,460 crore, as announced earlier. It now comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹4,000 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) component of ₹1,235 crore by existing shareholders.
How many shares can investors bid for?
The investors can bid for a minimum of 30 shares, and in multiples of that.
Who can bid?
The company has reportedly reserved 75 percent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs)
Non-institutional bidders will get 15 percent allocation
10 percent has been reserved for retail bidders
Is there any allocation for employees?
Yes, eligible employees will be allocated shares worth Rs 20 crore. They will get a discount of Rs 25 per equity share.
When does the IPO end?
The three-day initial share sale will conclude on 13 May, while it opens for anchor investors on 10 May.
