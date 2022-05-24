'Allow Namaz at Mosque Inside Qutub Minar Complex': Delhi Waqf Board to ASI

The Delhi Waqf Board claimed on Tuesday, 24 May, that namaz used to be offered at a mosque inside the Qutub Minar complex, but it was halted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Delhi Waqf Board chairperson Amanatullah Khan had also written a letter to the ASI last week, requesting them to allow namaz at the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque in the complex, PTI reported.

Khan had also claimed that the offering of prayers by Muslims had been stopped by the ASI.