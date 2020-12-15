Delhi Vehicles Without HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers to Now Be Fined

The department has earlier notified Delhiites to get their HSRP and colour-coded stickers affixed. According to reports, the operation will be held in nine of 11 districts currently. One police team has been deployed in each district for action.

However, the vehicles that have applied for HSRP and colour-coded stickers will not be fined for now. The vehicle owner will have to show a receipt/slip of the application that they have applied for.