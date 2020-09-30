Carry DL, E-Challans – Changes in Motor Vehicle Rules From 1 Oct

The Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways issued notifications regarding various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, which come into effect from 1 October. As per the official statement, IT services and electronic monitoring has been strengthened for better enforcement of traffic rules. What are the new rules you should know about? What about use of mobile phones while driving? Here's all you need to know:

Do I need to carry a physical copy of licence or not?

Vehicular documents, including license and challans, that have been validated through the electronic means will not be demanded in physical form. These documents will not be demanded, in physical form, even when an offence is made and seizing of documents is necessary.

What is the portal through which I can maintain vehicular documents?

You can maintain vehicular documents either through central government's online portal like Digilocker or m-parivahan.

What are the vehicular documents that I can carry just online?

Licence

Registration documents

Permits

Fitness certificate

For what other purposes will the e-portal be used for?

Recording driving offences

Suspension of licence

Revocation of licence

Issuing e-challan, among others

What happens if my licence is disqualified or revoked?

In this case, the licensing authority shall record the same in the portal

Further behavior of the driver would be monitored through the same

What happens if I am caught jumping the red light?

As per the new rules, jumping red lights will attract a minimum fine of Rs 1,000. However, if the traffic personnel considers it as “dangerous driving”, it can also attract jail term of up to six months or a fine between Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 or both.

But how would this reduce unnecessary checking?

The date and time stamp of inspection and identity of the police officer in uniform or any other officer, authorised by the state government, shall be recorded on the portal. This would help in unnecessary re-checking and inspection of vehicles is avoided.

What do the new rules say about the use of mobile phones while driving?

The new rules mandates that handheld communications devices be used, while driving, only for route navigation purposes. Talking on the phone can attract a fine of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.