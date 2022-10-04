DU First-Gen Student, Karnataka Businessman Among Those Picked Up in PFI Raid

Speaking with The Quint, Zeenat Bibi, wife of Feroz Khan revealed how the police was at their door in the middle of the night to make arrests.

"The police knocked at our door at 4 in the morning. My husband Feroz attended it. Since we were sleeping, my husband was wearing a lungi. But the police officer insisted that he wear his pants and also show them the house belonging to Mohammed Razik. Despite growing suspicious, my husband accompanied them. But both were taken into custody without any prior notice," recalled Zeenat Bibi.

Like his many other peers in Dakshina Kannada, Feroz Khan was drawn to the SDPI and its activities which played a major role for the rights of minorities in Karnataka. As a young activist, in 2007, Feroz joined their protests and also helped organise small social events in his hometown in Bantwal.

"I actively participated in protests and marches against the government which was anti-Muslim. However, I was never part of the PFI. By the time I decided to join the movement, the SDPI was founded in 2009, and I immediately became a member. Every day, after working in my cargo business, I would visit the SDPI office in our town and decided what the plan was for the coming week. We organised blood donation drives, distributed health kits and foods to the needy and also held awareness campaigns in our district. I couldn't have done this without the support of my wife," said Feroz Khan to The Quint.

While the state and the police asserted that only leaders with criminal history or those with an ongoing case against them were picked by the police, The Quint has come to learn that even grassroots members, like Feroz Khan of the SDPI, and other cadre of PFI affiliate organisations were held by police without any legal help.

In the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada alone, more than 15 people were taken into preventive custody as per the directions of the Union Home Ministry. The police produced them before the court on 30 September and have remanded them in judicial custody for a week.

As of now, Feroz Khan is out on bail, but his aggrieved wife told The Quint, "My husband has been a member of the SDPI from the past 14 years. He regularly attended all the protests and agitations led by the PFI. He has never been part of the decision-making body and has worked only as a grassroots worker who believed in the cause. He was put behind bars for no reason."

The cops claim that the arrests come as a part of NIA crackdown on PFI and that they are just following the inputs of the central agencies. However, advocate Mohammed Tahir, who is the defence counsel for many of the accused claims that the detentions are against the constitution and that it was driven by politics of hate.

Family members who did not want to be named, revealed to The Quint that the police asked the SDPI members who were arrested in Bantwal to give a written undertaking saying they wouldn't participate in protests. This letter had to also be signed by a gazetted officer.

However, Feroz's family said that the tehsildar refused to sign the letter as he was being pressurised by the police department.

"We have been asked to visit the tahsildar office every day to confirm that we are in town. We have been asked not to leave Bantwal limits as the police are investigating the case. I take pride in being a member of the SDPI and for having worked for our society. The arrests and detentions are a clear case of vendetta politics. I have done nothing wrong, and I am confident that we will come out clean," Feroz added.