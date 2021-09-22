Yogesh Singh Appointed as Vice Chancellor of Delhi University
Professor Neelima Gupta has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Dr Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, 22 September, appointed Professor Yogesh Singh as Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University. Meanwhile, Professor Neelima Gupta has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Dr Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar.
MORE ABOUT PROF YOGESH SINGH
According to NDTV, Yogesh Singh was formerly the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Technological University. Prior to that, he has served as the Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, and as Dean of Information Technology at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University.
Professor Singh is also reportedly considered close to the RSS-backed teachers’ body Rashtriya Shikshan Mandal.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
