Delhi Police Registers Case After Female BJP Member Alleges Sexual Assault

The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections of sexual assault, after inappropriate videos targeting a female member of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit were allegedly circulated online.
In her complaint, the BJP worker alleged that the video, along with erroneous information targeting her, was being circulated via an electronic medium.
"This act (circulation of inappropriate material) was intended to harm and injure the reputation of the member, by using her name in the link and making her a part of such a sexual video with an intention to defame her in the public eye and harm her hard-earned name and position," the complaint read.
The FIR has been registered against unknown persons.
