From 3 Colleges to a Pan-India Legacy – How DU Shaped Up in These 100 Years

But did Delhi need its own university? This was a question that the administrators were pondering upon.

"After the capital was shifted to Delhi, some good administrators realised that since Delhi happens to be a new capital for British India, it would also be good to have a strong educational institution, so their interests are protected," Prof Thakran explained.

But that matter of establishing a university in Delhi found resolution only with the Sadler University Commission recommendations.

To examine the shortcomings of higher education in Calcutta, this commission was appointed in 1917, with Michael Sadler as the chairman. One of its recommendations was that Indian universities needed to be re-organised "as unitary, teaching and residential institutions".

So, affiliation with Punjab University could no longer be allowed. Besides, it was believed that a government-funded university would thwart attempts by nationalists to set up their own institutions.

On 16 January 1922, the Delhi University Bill was introduced in the Imperial Legislative Assembly to establish and incorporate a teaching and affiliating University at Delhi, and the Act came into force on 1 May 1922, with Viceroy Lord Reading being appointed as the first Chancellor while Hari Singh Gour as the first Vice-Chancellor.