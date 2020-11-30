Tikri & Singhu Border Closed for Traffic Amid Farmer Protest: Cops

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday, 30 November, said that the Tikri and Singhu borders are closed for any traffic movement as farmers protesting against the Centre’s recent controversial farm laws continue to block borders in their stir. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said that the Tikri Border is closed for traffic movement, offering options to the route.

They said the same about the Singhu border, adding that traffic is very very heavy on the route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road to prevent inconvenience to commuters due to rallying farmers, who have been travelling towards Delhi in buses, trucks and tractor-trolleys.

Farmers Refuse To Move Protest To Burari

Many farmers have refused to leave their spot near the Delhi borders despite a designated ground offered to them at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in North Delhi's Burari area. The farmers who had gathered on the Delhi borders were allowed only to move towards the Burari ground, that too escorted by the police. However, a large number of protesters at Singhu and Tikri asserted that they wished to go either to the Ramlila Maidan or Jantar Mantar in central Delhi to protest. “We’ll not go to Burari (Delhi). Our 30 farmers’ organisations take decisions after consensus is developed. Our leaders will brief the media about it later today,” said Baldev Singh Sirsa, Farmers’ leader at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana), according to ANI.

Police officers were trying to convince farmers to proceed to the Burari ground, IANS reported, but the farmers seemed adamant, fearing that camping at the Burari ground would weaken their agitation against the three central farm laws.