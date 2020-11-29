We’ll Not Go to Burari: Farmers Reject Shah’s ‘Conditional’ Offer

In a statement released by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), it was pointed out that “farmer bodies decry government’s attempt for talks through Home Ministry and Intelligence Agencies” and call for talks at the higher political level. Further, farmer bodies, according to the statement, will continue to rally in large numbers and have appealed “for support by all pro farmer, anti corporate forces”.

Further, according to the AIKSCC statement, an appeal has been made for all-India mobilisations to be intensified and protests to begin in states from 1 December.