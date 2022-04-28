Delhi Sees Warmest April Day in 12 Years, Gurgaon Crosses 45 Degrees

Delhi, on Thursday, 28 April, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees, its highest in April in 12 years. The capital has been put on 'yellow alert.' Meanwhile, Gurgaon crossed 45 degrees, the highest ever temperature in April.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degree Celsius on 18 April 2010. The all-time high temperature in Delhi in April was 45.6 degrees, recorded on 29 April 1941.

A heatwave warning has been announced for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. The high temperature in Gurgaon comes on a day when the weather department said that the above five states will witness their "hottest summer ever."