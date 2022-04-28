Delhi Sees Warmest April Day in 12 Years, Gurgaon Crosses 45 Degrees

Delhi, on Thursday, 28 April, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees, its highest in April in 12 years. The capital has been put on 'yellow alert.' Meanwhile, Gurgaon crossed 45 degrees, the highest ever temperature in April.
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degree Celsius on 18 April 2010. The all-time high temperature in Delhi in April was 45.6 degrees, recorded on 29 April 1941.
A heatwave warning has been announced for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. The high temperature in Gurgaon comes on a day when the weather department said that the above five states will witness their "hottest summer ever."
The IMD informed that heatwave could lead to "moderate" health issues for vulnerable people (infants, the elderly, people with chronic diseases) in affected areas.
The IMD had predicted on Wednesday that most parts of the country are likely to experience heatwave conditions in the next five days.
The IMD said that heatwave conditions are likely over east, central, and north-west India during the next five days, reported news agency ANI.
The national capital had on Wednesday recorded the maximum temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius at Siri Fort complex.
RK Jenamani, a scientist from IMD, told ANI that northern India would witness a dust storm on 29 April, which will cause a drop in temperature from 1 May onwards.
North-west India saw its hottest March in 122 years this year after the average maximum temperature of the region spiked above the previous record of 30.67 degree Celsius in 2004.
