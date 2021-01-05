Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid Granted Access to E-Copy of Charge Sheet

After hearing an application by activist Umar Khalid, a Delhi court on Tuesday, 5 January, assented to his demand for access to an e-copy of the charge sheet filed against him for charges framed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in the Delhi Riots in 2020, Live Law reported.
His counsel argued they only got around thirty minutes to meet with their client while the charge sheet ran thousands of pages long.
Umar Khalid submitted, "It has been 1.5 months almost, but I still don't know what the allegations against me are. This is against my right to a fair trial,” Live Law quoted.
Sharjeel Imam, another accused in the case, submitted a plea asking for similar relief for all those accused, and also stated that “while the riots were happening I was in jail, I have no role to play in them,” Live Law quoted further.
Co-accused Athar Khan highlighted that every time he went for medical consultation, he was quarantined for 14 days, during which he was not allowed to meet with his counsel. However, officials from the jail administration who go out were not subjected to the same quarantine guidelines.
Amit Prasad, Special Public Prosecutor, submitted on behalf of the government that a copy of the chargesheet would be provided on the jail computer so he could access it.
Regarding Athar’s request, he submitted that a High Power Committee decided quarantine period and was already being checked.
(With inputs from Live Law)
Published: 05 Jan 2021,10:07 PM IST