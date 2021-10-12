'Big Terror Plan Foiled': Delhi Police Special Cell Arrests Pak Terrorist

The terrorist was reportedly trained by Pakistan ISI, and infringed the Indian border through Siliguri via Bangladesh.

The DCP stated that Asraf was involved in several terrorist activities in J&K and the rest of the country, and was tasked to execute a terrorist operation by a Naseer in the past.

"We are trying to identify his other associates," the DCP added.

Asraf has been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act, and other provisions, ANI reported.

The special cell operation which led to Asraf's arrest was monitored by the Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana. Asthana stated, "It is a good catch by special cell ahead of the festive season. A big terror plan has been foiled by our team."