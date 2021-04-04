After AAP Leader Complains, FIR Registered Against Narsinghanand 

After a video of Hindutva leader Narsinghanand Saraswati abusing and making derogatory remarks at Prophet Muhammad during an event at Delhi’s Press Club went viral, Delhi Police registered an FIR against him for hurting religious sentiments on Saturday, 3 April.
“Taking cognizance of a video circulating on social media of a conference at the Press Club, a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Parliament Street police station,” a senior police officer said, according to PTI.
The FIR was registered under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.
He added that Muslims had been hurt by what Narsinghanand said.
"The appeal is to take strict action against this impudence. People like Narsinghanand are not fit to live in society. These people are spoiling the atmosphere of the country," he said according to PTI.
Narsinghanand has been in the news recently for being the head priest of the Dasna Devi temple where Muslims are not allowed to enter. His name has come up several times in connection with raising the communal tensions in western Uttar Pradesh.
On 11 March, a 13-year-old Muslim boy was thrashed and hit on his private parts, by two sevaks of Narsinghanand’s temple. Ever since there has been a constant debate around the incident that invited much outrage. However, some have also supported the temple priest.
(With inputs from PTI)
