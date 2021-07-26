Delhi Riots: Police Moves HC Against Order Citing Dent to Reputation of Officers

a. The police says that ASJ Yadav's order was on deciding the legality of the order passed by the previous judge, MM Manchanda. However, on 19 July 2021, on a plea moved by one of the accused in the case, Naresh Tyagi, the HC stayed Manchanda's order. Hence, the police has argued that since the very order at the root of this case has been stayed, they moved this petition in court.

b. The police says that the police has failed to take into consideration Section 210 of the CrPC, which states the procedure to be followed when there is a complaint case and police investigation in respect of the same offence. The police is arguing that there is already an FIR, which includes the alleged offence against Nasir. Hence, another complaint is not needed.

c. The police has said that they were slapped with a fine without allowing the oportunity to the DCP to make his submission, which is against the principle of natural justice.

d. The police called the imposition of the cost on them 'not only unwarranted but uncalled for' as it would affect the career of government officials and cause 'serious dent to their reputation'.

e. The police has argued that the registration of an FIR (on Nasir's complaint) would increase the burden on the judicial system that is already overburdened.