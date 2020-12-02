Delhi’s Chilla Border, Many Others Shut As Farmers Continue Stir

Singhu and Tikri borders had already been closed by the Delhi Traffic Police for any vehicular movement. Police stand guard near a barricade as farmers protest at Singhu border during their Delhi Chalo march against the Centres farm reform laws, in New Delhi.

As the farmers’ protest intensified in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued more advisories for commuters travelling on the Noida route on Wednesday, 2 December. The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said in a tweet that the Chilla border on the Noida link road is closed for traffic as hundreds of farmers have gathered near Gautam Budh Dwar. As per the advisory issued, motorists have been advised to take alternative routes towards Noida, after taking a U-turn from under the Ghazipur, Akshardham flyover and also from Sarai Kale Khan.

The Singhu and Tikri borders are already closed by the Delhi Traffic Police for any vehicular movement which has caused traffic diversions at various points in the National Capital Region, as the farmers agitation entered its seventh day. However, the Badusarai border was open for the two-wheeler traffic.

Borders which were available to travel to Haryana are – Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH8, Bijwasan/Baghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Centre Holds Talks With Farmers

On Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal headed the government side in the much-awaited talks with over 30 farmer unions on the sixth day of the ongoing farmers' protest.



During the discussion, the government suggested that a committee comprising representatives of unions, agricultural experts and government representatives be formed. After the meeting, the farmers’ bodies said that they are willing to wrestle the government and will return for more talks. The next round of talks will take place on 3 December.