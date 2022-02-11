Delhi Police Arrest Ex-IAS Officer and Son Over Alleged Hit-and-Run Case in GK-1

A man hits a passerby on the road and carries him on the bonnet for 200 metres. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo courtesy: The Quint)
The Delhi police on Thursday, 10 February, arrested a 27-year-old man involved in a hit-and-run case, in South Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 with the help of a CCTV footage. The video showed an SUV hitting a walker and driving on him, with him hanging onto the bonnet before he fell and got severely injured.
The alleged, Raj Sunderam, was apprehended outside Le Meridian Hotel in Gurugram two days after the hit-and-run incident. Sunderam's father, a former IAS officer, was also arrested for abetting his son.
The video that emerged showed Sunderam driving his newly bought Volkswagen at an extremely high speed. After he hit the man, identified as 37-year-old Anand Vijay Mandelia, he continued to drive the car for about 200 metres and then fled from the scene.
Mandelia is a resident of GK-1 and had gone for a walk. The accused, who hit him, is a law student at a major private university.
Another footage from a separate CCTV camera shows that the man was flung on to the road as the car sped away. Mandelia seemed to be in excruciating pain in the video, and was apparently unable to move. He was then aided and rushed to the hospital by the onlookers walking by.
Before the victim recorded his statement with the police, an FIR was registered beforehand on the basis of spot inspection and with respect to the medico-legal case.
The victim's family informed that he sustained multiple head injuries and is on ventilator support at Saket's Max Hospital. However, he is reportedly out of danger.
His family also alleged that the accused hit him with the “intent to kill”.
The police has said that further investigation is going on.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV.)