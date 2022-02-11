Delhi Police Arrest Ex-IAS Officer and Son Over Alleged Hit-and-Run Case in GK-1

The Delhi police on Thursday, 10 February, arrested a 27-year-old man involved in a hit-and-run case, in South Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 with the help of a CCTV footage. The video showed an SUV hitting a walker and driving on him, with him hanging onto the bonnet before he fell and got severely injured.

The alleged, Raj Sunderam, was apprehended outside Le Meridian Hotel in Gurugram two days after the hit-and-run incident. Sunderam's father, a former IAS officer, was also arrested for abetting his son.

The video that emerged showed Sunderam driving his newly bought Volkswagen at an extremely high speed. After he hit the man, identified as 37-year-old Anand Vijay Mandelia, he continued to drive the car for about 200 metres and then fled from the scene.