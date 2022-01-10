Zomato Delivery Executive Killed After Drunk Cop Hits Him With Car in Delhi

"On the night of 8 January in Budh Vihar area, a car hit a DTC bus and a bike rider. This car was being driven by Delhi Police constable Mahendra whose posting was in Rohini North police station. Prima facie, it looks like Mahendra was very drunk,” police was quoted as saying.

The police added that the eyewitnesses present on the spot had made a video of the constable at the time of the accident, in which he is seen very drunk, it added.