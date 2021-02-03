Delhi Police Announce Reward for Info on Deep Sidhu, Others

The Delhi Police on Wednesday, 3 February, announced cash rewards for any information leading to the arrest of several accused of the 26 January violence in Delhi, including Punjabi celebrity Deep Sidhu.

Along with Sidhu, a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for information on Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh, and Rs 50,000 each for information on Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh.

All the accused have been named in several FIRs registered over the violence in Delhi on 26 January amid the farmers’ tractor rally.

Sidhu has specifically become the target of several farm union leaders as well as the police for allegedly instigating protesters to break away from the designated route and divert the tractor rally to the Red Fort.