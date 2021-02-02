No Such Formal Orders Given: Delhi Police on Photo With Metal Rods

After an image of a group of cops standing with metal lances and arm guards started doing the rounds of the internet, the Delhi Police, according to NDTV, has clarified that there were no formal orders to equip the cops with these weapons and has sought explanations from those behind the image.

The Delhi Police has further clarified that the cops in the image were from one part of Delhi (Shahdara) and that they had decided to pick up the “metal lathis” on their own.

According to NDTV, their sources have further informed that the Delhi Police unit from Shahdara has been asked for an explanation.