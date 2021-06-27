Delhi Oxygen Audit Report Not Final, AIIMS Director Guleria Says

After a political row erupted – following an interim report by a Supreme Court-appointed panel, which stated that Delhi had exaggerated its demand for Oxygen by four times – AIIMS director and chairman of the group Dr Randeep Guleria clarified that the claims in the report were not final.

Thereby indicating that the four-time exaggeration was probably inaccurate, to begin with. Guleria added that the controversy over the report was unnecessary as the requirement for oxygen is dynamic. He said people should wait for the final report. “The final report will cover all terms of references,” he told Hindustan Times.