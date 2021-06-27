‘Will Vaccinate All Adults by Year End’: Centre to Supreme Court

Image used for representation.
The Centre on Saturday, 26, June told the Supreme Court that it expects 188 crore vaccine doses to inoculate all adults by the end of this year, reported NDTV.
In a 375-page affidavit filed in response to the top court's queries on the government's vaccination drive, the Centre claimed that approximately 186 to 188 crore doses will be required to vaccinate an adult population of 93-94 crore people.
The affidavit mentioned that the Centre's vaccine policy is dynamic as opposed to being static, as it laid down a roadmap of how the government plans to procure the remaining doses.
According to the NDTV report, in addition to Russia's Sputnik V — received Emergency Use Authorisation by the DCGI — being administered in India, "domestic pharmaceutical companies Biological E and Zydus Cadila are in the late stages of clinical trials and subject to regulatory approvals".
The affidavit further mentions that walk-in drives are being allowed for people of all age groups to overcome the barrier of digital divide.
It further goes on to state that 56.24% of India's rural population has taken the vaccine.
The Supreme Court will examine the affidavit on Wednesday, 30 June.
(With inputs from NDTV)
