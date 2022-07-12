Heavy Rains Hit Delhi-NCR, Orange Alert in Mumbai, Flash Floods in Gujarat

Heavy rain poured down on Delhi and its surrounding areas on the morning of Tuesday, 12 July, leading to severe waterlogging in some parts.
(Photo: PTI)
Heavy rain poured down in Delhi and its surrounding areas on the morning of Tuesday, 12 July, leading to severe water-logging in some parts.
Traffic jams added to the woes of commuters in the city, with areas such as ITO and Delhi-Noida highway seeing long lines of vehicles.
Delhi is forecasted to experience heavy rain and thunder on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an alert, stating, “As per IMD report. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi."Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."
Five districts in Delhi have reported deficient rainfall this monsoon so far due to poor distribution of rains, according to IMD data. On average, Delhi has recorded a rainfall deficiency of 23 percent – gauging 90.4 mm of rains as against a normal of 116.9 mm since 1 June, when the monsoon season starts.
Till a week ago, on 5 July, the city as a whole had logged 10 percent excess rainfall.
Apart from Delhi, the monsoons have wreaked havoc in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Telangana as well.
Heavy rains along with strong winds lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning amid an 'orange' alert issued by the IMD.
As per the weather agency, the Maharashtra capital will witness moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy downpour at isolated places and occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph over the next 24 hours.
The local trains services on the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors were running normally, as per civic officials. Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were also operating as per usual.
Nashik
In Pune, four people were injured after a portion of a dilapidated residential structure collapsed following heavy rains, fire brigade officials said on Tuesday.
The dilapidated 'wada' collapsed around Monday midnight in Nana Peth area of Pune, critically injuring two.
Meanwhile, schools and colleges have been closed for Tuesday in Nashik.
As many as seven people have been reported dead after a wall collapsed due to relentless rainfall in Gujarat. Thousands of people have been affected by the flood-like situation in the state.
The weather department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rain in several districts for Tuesday and the coming few days.
Due to the washing out of tracks between Dabhoi and Ekta Nagar stations of Vadodara Division, some Western Railway trains have been cancelled or partially cancelled.
Inundated streets in Ahmedabad.
(Photo: PTI)
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at strategic locations for rescue and relief operations due to the flash flood situation.
Due to flash floods, a bridge on the road connecting Panchol and Kumbhiya villages in Tapi district was washed away, reported news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi phoned Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to enquire about the situation and assured all possible help, as per the CM's office.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)