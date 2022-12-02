MCD Election Day: Delhi Metro Services To Begin Early, Check Full Timings Here

Delhi Metro train services on all lines are scheduled to begin at 4 am from all terminal stations on the civic body polls day, which will be conducted on Sunday, 4 December. It is important to note that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially announced the metro timings for the MCD Election Day. Travellers who take the Delhi metro must note down the special timings on the MCD polls day and stay updated with the latest details.

