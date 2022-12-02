MCD Election Day: Delhi Metro Services To Begin Early, Check Full Timings Here

Delhi metro services will begin at 4 am on the MCD polls day.
Delhi Metro train services on all lines are scheduled to begin at 4 am from all terminal stations on the civic body polls day, which will be conducted on Sunday, 4 December. It is important to note that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially announced the metro timings for the MCD Election Day. Travellers who take the Delhi metro must note down the special timings on the MCD polls day and stay updated with the latest details.
One must also take note of the MCD polls date and timings along with the new metro schedule that is applicable only for that day. The MCD Election is all set to take place on Sunday, 4 December. The metro is going to start operating from 4 am for the convenience of the travellers. People should know the timings.
The Delhi Metro train services will start at 4 am on Sunday. They will operate on a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. After 6 am, the metro train will run according to the normal Sunday routine throughout the day.
Passengers must note the new timings if they want to avail of the metro services in the city. Any other changes in the metro timings or details will be announced by the DMRC officially for travellers.
In the official statement, the DMRC said, "On the day of Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on 04th December 2022 (Sunday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After 6:00 AM, Metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day."
It is important to note that the election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday, 4 December. The votes will be counted on 7 December.
