Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Woman at Delhi Metro Station

"From there, he was trying to obtain anticipatory bail, but the same was opposed by the staff of the Metro Police and rejected by the honourable court. Due to the continuous efforts of the Metro Police, the accused was apprehended from near gate No 2 outside Delhi's Saket Court," said Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jitendra Mani.

Following the woman's social media post, the Delhi Police got in touch with her and recorded her statement.

She told the police that she had been molested on 2 June while she was travelling from Huda City Center to Jor Bagh Metro Station.