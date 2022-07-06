'Centre Not Allowing MCD Polls, Will Approach Court': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government was "using force and hooliganism" in not allowing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in the city while asserting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will approach court to get the polls conducted on time.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on the second day of the Monsoon Session, he claimed the BJP was "terrified" of contesting elections against the AAP which is why it has deferred the municipal corporation polls fearing defeat.

"They (Centre) are using force and hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections. We will have to approach the court to get MCD elections conducted on time and we will do it," Kejriwal said during a discussion in the House