Sikh Man Stopped From Entering Station With Kirpan, NMC Seeks Report From DMRC

NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura has sought a report in the matter from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chairman, and the chief secretary of Delhi. He has sought necessary action on the officials responsible in the matter, it said.

Kirpan is among the five articles of faith that are worn by Sikhs.

Sikh organisation Panthic Talmel Sangathan, a conglomerate of nearly 150 SIkh bodies, lodged a protest and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Jaswinder Singh, the co-convener of Panthic Talmel Sangathan, said that the incident had violated Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which allows individuals to wear religious symbols, The Tribune reported.