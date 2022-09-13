ADVERTISEMENT

Sikh Man Stopped From Entering Station With Kirpan, NMC Seeks Report From DMRC

Giani Kewal Singh alleged that he was stopped by metro security officials and asked to remove his kirpan.

Published
India
2 min read
i

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chairman and Delhi chief secretary over a complaint by a Sikh man who alleged that he was stopped from entering the Dwarka Sector 21 metro station in Delhi on 8 September with a kirpan.

Giani Kewal Singh, a former jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, had alleged that he was stopped by security officials and asked to remove the kirpan, according to The Tribune.

The NCM called for necessary action against the officials responsible in the matter, considering that the kirpan is a curved dagger considered essential to Sikhism.

As kirpan is an integral part of the Sikh religion and Article 25 of the Constitution allows wearing and carrying of kirpans by Sikh persons, the incident has hurt the religious sentiment of Sikhs, the statement said.

NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura has sought a report in the matter from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chairman, and the chief secretary of Delhi. He has sought necessary action on the officials responsible in the matter, it said.

Kirpan is among the five articles of faith that are worn by Sikhs.

Sikh organisation Panthic Talmel Sangathan, a conglomerate of nearly 150 SIkh bodies, lodged a protest and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Jaswinder Singh, the co-convener of Panthic Talmel Sangathan, said that the incident had violated Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which allows individuals to wear religious symbols, The Tribune reported.

(With inputs from PTI and The Tribune.)

