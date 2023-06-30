Delhi Metro Allows Passengers To Carry Two Sealed Bottles of Alcohol on Trains

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday, 30 June, said that a passenger can carry two sealed bottles of alcohol while travelling via the metro.
(Photo: iStock)
The provision of carrying alcohol was earlier banned on Delhi Metro, except on the Airport Express Line.
"However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," DMRC said.
But consuming alcohol inside the metro is strictly prohibited, the authorities said.
