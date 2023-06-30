Delhi Metro Allows Passengers To Carry Two Sealed Bottles of Alcohol on Trains

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Delhi Metro Allows Passengers To Carry Two Sealed Bottles of Alcohol on Trains

The provision of carrying alcohol was earlier banned on Delhi Metro, except on the Airport Express Line.
The Quint
India
Published:

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday, 30 June, said that a passenger can carry two sealed bottles of alcohol while travelling via the metro.

(Photo: iStock)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday, 30 June said that a passenger can carry two sealed bottles of alcohol in the metro.

The provision of carrying alcohol was earlier banned on Delhi Metro, except on the Airport Express Line.

The decision was taken after a committee comprising DMRC and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials reviewed the previous order.

"However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," DMRC said.

But consuming alcohol inside the metro is strictly prohibited, the authorities said.

