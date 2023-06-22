Once upon a time, there was a road in Delhi called Racecourse Road. It had a fascinating history intertwined with India's colonial past. You see, the British, always fond of their leisurely pursuits, took a chunk of land from Indian farmers to build a racecourse club there. Indians were mostly barred, except for the wealthy and connected.

But times change, and so do names. After India gained independence, there was a wave of renaming places to shed the remnants of the British Raj. Kingsway became Rajpath, and Queensway became Janpath.

Fast forward to 2016, and Racecourse Road had its turn. It was rechristened as Lok Kalyan Marg, meaning "Path of Public Welfare." The name of Race course metro station was changed as well as India's PM address, from the iconic 7RCR to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. However, this renaming spree by the government seemed more like a political move rather than a meaningful change.