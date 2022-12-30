In Photos: Delhi Metro – 20 Years of Being a 'Lifeline' for Women

From its subtle beginnings in December 2002 with a corridor of only 8.2 km, spanning six stations on the Red Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, today, operates 391 km of the network on 12 corridors with 286 stations across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

But in the last 20 years of its existence, this mode of public transport has particularly been a lifeline for girls and women in Delhi, a city that's notorious for being unsafe. The Quint brings you the voices of some of these women.