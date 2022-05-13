MCD Continues 'Anti-Encroachment' Drive in Several Parts of Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Friday, 13 May, initiated anti-encroachment drives in various parts of the national capital, including a civic stadium at Mangolpuri, which had been illegally occupied by a few people who had also "brought in cattle inside its premises," a senior official said.

The property comes under the education department of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), another official said.

The senior official said, "Action was under way in Mangolpuri at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium, where the inner area was encroached upon by few people and cattle had been brought in inside its premises [sic]," news agency PTI reported.