Delhi Man Arrested for Shooting Teenager After She ‘Stopped Talking to Him’

Image for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
The Delhi Police on Thursday, 1 September, arrested the main accused who attempted to kill a teenager by firing bullets at her in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on 25 August. Two of his associates were arrested last week.
The police said that around 3:45 pm on 25 August, they received information about a girl who had received a gunshot injury at Sangam Vihar.
The girl told the police that when she was coming back home from school, she was followed by three men on a motorcycle, one of whom she knew, who proceeded to fire at her in Sangam Vihar. She added that the trio subsequently fled the spot.
Delhi DCP Benita Mary Jaikar said, “The accused disclosed that the girl was in touch with him for two years through social media but she was not talking to him for 4-5 months.”
Jaikar added, “She stopped talking to him around six months ago but the accused would still follow her continuously.”
The DCP said:
A case was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection to the incident.
The police’s investigation also led to the arrest of the main accused's two associates from Sangam Vihar last week.
DCP Jaikar said, “On 31 August, our special staff received secret information that the main accused will be coming to Trilokpuri to meet someone."
"He confessed to the crime and said that he was the one who supplied the guns to the other two accused," she added.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to the city police on Friday, seeking an action-taken report in the matter.
(With inputs from PTI)
