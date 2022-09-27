'They're Forced To Do This Despite Law': Delhi HC on Death of 2 Persons in Sewer

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, the amicus curiae in the case, informed the court that between 2012 and 2017, there were over 800 cases of deaths of safai karamcharis in the national capital.

Delhi government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said that an FIR has already been registered concerning the incident and that "the executing agency should be made liable."

During the last hearing, the high court was informed by the counsel for Delhi Jal Board (DJB) that the area where the incident took place falls under the DDA, and that even the sweeper was a DDA employee.

Meanwhile, DDA's council has sought time from the court to seek instructions on the PIL. The court listed the case for further hearing on 6 October.

The high court, on 12 September, took suo motu cognisance of the death of the two persons based on a news report and directed that a PIL be registered on the issue.

The bench noted that the family of those who died while manually cleaning septic tanks is entitled to be compensated financially.